Body discovered in East County riverbed

SANTEE, Calif. — A body was discovered by in a Santee riverbed Friday morning, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a report of a person down just before 7:50 a.m. underneath the Olive Lane overpass at Prospect Avenue.

Arriving deputies found a deceased male at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed there were no signs of foul play, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office is handling the investigation.