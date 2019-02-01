9 puppies found abandoned in sealed plastic bag in North County

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities launched a felony animal cruelty investigation after someone abandoned nine puppies in a sealed dog food bag in Escondido, it was announced Friday.

We are looking for information to identify the person responsible for abandoning nine puppies in a plastic bag, sealed with duct tape, at Kit Carson Park in Escondido. Call 619-299-7012 if you have any information. https://t.co/BNj9pPZg3t pic.twitter.com/4qnfQpUPwo — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) February 1, 2019

The puppies, an estimated 10-14 days old, were discovered Thursday by a Good Samaritan who discovered the puppies in an empty dog food sealed with duct tape at Kit Carson Park, according to San Diego Humane Society.

The puppies were cold, dehydrated and covered in feces and urine inside the bag, the organization said.

“This is a heartbreaking case, because we would have taken those puppies at San Diego Humane Society, no questions asked,” said Laurel Monreal,

sergeant of humane law enforcement for San Diego Humane Society.“Anyone who needs help with their animals can bring them to us. We are an open admission shelter.”

All nine dogs were bathed and given medical care before being placed into foster homes.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. If anyone has information, leads can be reported through an anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Information can also be reported to San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement by calling 619-299-7012.