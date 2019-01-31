Water main break floods Korean church in San Marcos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN MARCO, Calif. – Cleanup was underway after a broken water main flooded a church in San Marcos early Thursday.

An alarm went off at Palomar Korean Church on Bosstick Boulevard around 2 a.m. alerting authorities to the rush of water in the building. When firefighters arrived, 3-inches of water covered the church floor.

The water was shut off and Vista Fire Department crews helped move furniture and push the water out of the building.

Assistant pastor Jae Yu said they would move their 5:30 a.m. daily service to an adjacent building while the mess was cleaned up. Around 300 people are members of the church.

“This is the first time it's happened for me, but for [the church members] it’s actually happened a several times,” Yu said.

The cause of the water main was under investigation.