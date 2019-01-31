× UCSD Cardiovascular Center brings awareness to women’s heart health

SAN DIEGO – UC San Diego’s Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center will light up in red Thursday in honor of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign.

The “Go Red for Women” campaign is designed to improve awareness and support for women’s heart health. According to the AHA, coronary heart disease affects roughly 6.6 million women. Women also suffer strokes more often than men, with 55,000 more women than men having a stroke each year.

“Awareness of heart disease in women and knowing the signs that aren’t always obvious is an important and life-saving message to communicate to the public,” said Dr. Michael Madani, the executive director of surgery at UCSD’s Cardiovascular Institute. “We hope every time someone sees our building lit up in red, they are reminded of what it stands for.”

UCSD Health officials and representatives from the AHA will attend the lighting ceremony, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. According to UCSD, the Sulpizio Center will remain lit up in red for the duration of February.