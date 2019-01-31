Storms delay repairs to OB pier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The latest storm system delayed repairs to the Ocean Beach fishing pier, city officials said Thursday.

The pier was battered by high surf and king tides during a Jan. 18 storm. City officials closed the pier due to safety concerns, and the San Diego Public Works Department is still working to clear the damaged material away from the pier. A generator is now powering lights on the pier to help boats safely navigate around it, Alec Phillipp, a city spokesperson, said.

"We don’t have any estimates for overall repairs yet," Phillipp wrote in an email to FOX 5. "The forecasted rain will likely delay our ability to assess and repair the pier."

"I hope they repair it soon," Ocean Beach resident Jordan Epstein said. "Definitely a bummer. Usually my fiance and I go running every night on the pier, so obviously we can't do that."

Lightning flashes and thunder prompted lifeguards to warn beachgoers and surfers to stay away from the water.

"Advising all patrons to seek shelter. As you can see we do have lightning coming in," a lifeguard announced over a loudspeaker.

"That's kind of the sign to get out," one surfer told FOX 5. "Water is a conductor, so that's enough for me to get out."

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement for San Diego County until 7 p.m. Thursday.