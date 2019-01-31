Steady rainfall soaks East County

LA MESA, Calif. — The rain came down for several hours straight in La Mesa Thursday, leaving the city soaked.

Rainfall started around 2 p.m. and lasted through nearly 8 p.m.

“It was coming down pretty good. Traffic was a mess,” said Richard Price, who works in downtown La Mesa.

Earlier in the day, the thunder roared — so much so it startled people working downtown.

“We thought there was an internal explosion in the bakery for how loud the thunder was,” said Gelani Larkins, another downtown employee. “We had a lot of people scared overall. We went outside, checked everything out and then it just started pouring on us.”

With the rain hardly letting up, it caused a slow night at Price’s place of business, Hoffer’s Cigar Bar.

“It’s cold so you don’t want a cold beer, you don’t want to get your cigar wet, so yeah, people usually stay home,” Pride said.

By late evening, the rain had stopped but roads remained slick.