SoCal beaches close over lightning danger

SAN DIEGO -- Officials warned residents to stay away from local beaches during Thursday's storm -- not just for typical water quality advisories but also because of potentially deadly lightning strikes.

The National Weather Service issued the warning to Southern California coastal areas including San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles. The potential lightning storms were expected to start around noon in Orange County and move into San Diego by about 2 p.m. The rain is forecast to move inland around 7 p.m.

Some SoCal beaches, including Zuma Beach in Malibu and the beach surrounding the Santa Monica pier, have already been evacuated.

{BEACH LIGHTNING} possible for the next couple of hours per @NWSLosAngeles. Los Angeles County Beaches including Venice, Santa Monica, Will Rogers, Malibu, and Zuma are currently monitoring weather. If lightning is present we urge beachgoers to seek shelter off the beach. pic.twitter.com/ZuVBTfUVR5 — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) January 31, 2019

"Lightning strikes could result in serious injury or death if struck," the advisory reads. The warning includes potential for strikes both from clouds to the ground and clouds to water. "Move indoors and stay away from metal objects until the storm passes," officials advised.