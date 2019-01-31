× Ruptured gas line prompts road closures in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO – A natural gas line has been ruptured at a construction site in Mission Valley, authorities said Thursday.

A 2-inch gas line was spewing natural gas near the Town and County Hotel, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz. The gas leak was reported at 8:05 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and SDG&E crews were on the way to the location, Muñoz said.

Police have closed the following roads in the area until the gas leak can be stopped:

Fashion Valley Road at Riverwalk Drive

Hotel Circle North at the westbound Interstat 8 on ramp

Camino De La Reina at Avenida Del Rio

Hotel Circle South at the southbound state Route 163 on ramp.

Authorities are telling hotel guests and people who work near the construction site to shelter in place.

#NOW: gas leak in Hotel Circle area. Happened on a construction site at the Town & Country Hotel. People in certain buildings being told to shelter in place. Multiple road closures including Hotel Circle N. pic.twitter.com/QwAgBlpWV6 — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) January 31, 2019

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.