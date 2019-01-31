Ruptured gas line prompts road closures in Mission Valley
SAN DIEGO – A natural gas line has been ruptured at a construction site in Mission Valley, authorities said Thursday.
A 2-inch gas line was spewing natural gas near the Town and County Hotel, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz. The gas leak was reported at 8:05 a.m.
No injuries were reported, and SDG&E crews were on the way to the location, Muñoz said.
Police have closed the following roads in the area until the gas leak can be stopped:
- Fashion Valley Road at Riverwalk Drive
- Hotel Circle North at the westbound Interstat 8 on ramp
- Camino De La Reina at Avenida Del Rio
- Hotel Circle South at the southbound state Route 163 on ramp.
Authorities are telling hotel guests and people who work near the construction site to shelter in place.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
