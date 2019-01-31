Robber points gun at clerk during gas station heist

SAN DIEGO – An armed man robbed a gas station in the Golden Hill area Thursday morning, police said.
It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station at 2484 F Street, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.
The thief walked into the convenience store at the gas station, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, Foster said.
The clerk complied and the man ran westbound on F Street with an undisclosed amount of cash, the officer said.
No suspect descriptions were immediately available.
Robbery detectives were investigating the heist.
32.714102 -117.140566