Robber points gun at clerk during gas station heist

SAN DIEGO – An armed man robbed a gas station in the Golden Hill area Thursday morning, police said.

It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station at 2484 F Street, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The thief walked into the convenience store at the gas station, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, Foster said.

The clerk complied and the man ran westbound on F Street with an undisclosed amount of cash, the officer said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Robbery detectives were investigating the heist.