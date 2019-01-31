Police search for gunman in Mid-City fast food robbery

SAN DIEGO — A man armed with a handgun robbed a local fast-food restaurant Thursday morning, police said.

The theft happened shortly before 6:25 a.m. at the Jack in the Box on Euclid Ave in the Webster area, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said. The thief, armed with a handgun, walked into the eatery and demanded money from the clerk.

After the clerk complied, the man fled westbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, Hernandez said.

He was described as a black man in his 30s who was wearing a black skull cap and a black jean jacket, the officer said.