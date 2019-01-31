Police arrest suspected Mid-City murderer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police have arrested a man they believe shot two people, killing one of them, in a Mid-City neighborhood last month.

Mason Williams, 20, is suspected of the deadly shooting in Colina Del Sol on Dec. 22, the San Diego Police Department said. He was arrested Wednesday "based on information developed during the investigation," according to SDPD. Detectives did not comment further on a potential motive for the attack.

SHOTS FIRED: One killed, another injured on El Cajon Blvd. Gathering more information #LiveOnFox5 @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/8jDqdLuTmC — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) December 23, 2018

On the night of the shooting, gunfire rang out just before 6 p.m. outside Aztec Liquor on El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego Police Lt. Anthony Dupree said. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and provided immediate medical aid to the victims until paramedics arrived.

"There was an altercation between two groups of black males," Dupree said. "At one point gunshots were fired and two victims were hit.”

A 31-year-old man, later identified as Dionte Floyd, died at the hospital. A 38-year-old man was treated for his injuries but survived the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Williams will be arraigned Feb. 1.