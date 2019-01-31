Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Otay Mesa intersection

OTAY MESA, Calif. – A 36-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she lost control of her motorcycle and struck an SUV at an Otay Mesa intersection, police said Thursday.

It happened at about 2:35 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Coronado Avenue and Beyer Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 36-year-old woman riding her 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was stopped in the left turn lane of eastbound Coronado Avenue when the light turned green and she began to turn onto northbound Beyer Boulevard, Buttle said.

At some point during the turn, the woman lost control of the motorcycle, crossed the intersection and struck a 2017 Hyundai SUV driven by a 44-year-old woman westbound on Coronado Avenue, the officer said.

The motorcyclist was ejected from her two-wheeler, but it continued and struck a 2015 Kia Soul driven by a 68-year-old woman westbound on Coronado, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, Buttle said.

The occupants of the Hyundai and the Kia were uninjured in the crash.