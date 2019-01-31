× Man trapped in car under power lines after crash

SAN DIEGO — A car crash knocked down power lines and left a man trapped in his car in Rancho Santa Fe late Thursday afternoon.

Officials said one man was badly injured in the crash, which happened around 4:30 p.m. on El Camino Real near Via Gaviota. Two cars collided and smashed into a power pole, knocking down power lines.

The man was trapped under the lines in his badly damaged red coupe, Rancho Santa Fe Fire officials said. Firefighters were eventually able to rescue him from the wreckage and he was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

San Diego Gas & Electric was called to repair the damage. Police blocked traffic in the immediate area while utility workers tried to restore power.