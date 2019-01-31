Horseback riding on the beach at Surf Side Ranch
-
High tide brings contaminated water to South Bay doorsteps
-
Sewage contamination warning expands to all of Imperial Beach
-
King tides flood streets, scatter sand outside South Bay homes
-
Beach closures lifted after sewage spill
-
The inside scoop on Star Dust Donuts in Imperial Beach
-
-
Sewage contamination closes Imperial Beach shoreline
-
Imperial Beach sets application fee for marijuana dispensaries
-
South County beaches closed due to storm runoff
-
Surfer cited for ignoring beach closures after sewage spill
-
Millions of gallons of sewage flow across border
-
-
Sewage spill shuts down beaches near border
-
Part of Friendship Park closed after people throw rocks at border officials
-
4 arrested at DUI checkpoint in South Bay