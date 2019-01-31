× Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses aid for asylum seekers during San Diego visit

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom visited San Diego Thursday, praising San Diego leaders for their efforts to help immigrants seeking asylum in the United States.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Greg Cox along with other officials, and ACLU San Diego met with the governor to discuss different services available to asylum seekers.

Newsom proposed $25 million in his budget plan to provide a rapid response team to help provide services to asylum seekers.

The meeting took place at 4 p.m. in the Eshleman Auditorium at 1350 Front Street downtown.