First of three storms to arrive Thursday afternoon

SAN DIEGO - The first in a series of three storms is expected to arrive Thursday in San Diego County and bring showers along with a chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The fast-moving storm system sweeping in from the northwest could drop anywhere from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain in coastal and inland-valley areas while the county mountains will get around three- quarters of an inch and slightly less than a quarter-inch of rain is forecast for the county deserts, NWS forecasters said.

Snow levels will drop to around 7,000 feet.

A few light showers are possible Thursday morning, but the bulk of the precipitation is expected to begin falling Thursday afternoon, meteorologists said. Thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon mainly in coastal areas.

The storm system is expected to dissipate by Thursday evening and give way to partly cloudy skies Friday morning.

By Friday night, a more powerful storm will arrive, bringing heavier rainfall throughout the county until Saturday evening, according to the NWS.

For the second storm, coastal and inland-valley areas could see up to 1.25 inches of rainfall with 1.5 to 2 inches expected in the mountains and around a half-inch of rainfall in the deserts, NWS forecasters said.

The final storm cell will reach the region by Sunday morning and bring lighter precipitation throughout the county before leaving the area Monday night.