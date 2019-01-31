× Firefighter Aaron Brennan joins race for City Council District 1

SAN DIEGO — Firefighter Aaron Brennan Thursday formally announced his 2020 candidacy for the San Diego City Council’s District 1 seat.

Brennan is a 17-year veteran of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and is also a member of the U.S. Navy Reserves. He is the second candidate to jump into the District 1 race after small business attorney Will Moore. Both candidates are vying to replace City Councilwoman Barbara Bry, who on Jan. 2 announced her intent to run for San Diego mayor.

“I’m running for City Council because I believe in the fundamental idea of a government that serves the people and works for the betterment of our community,” Brennan said. “I’m running to do what ought to be done, but isn’t getting done, and to get the focus at City Hall back on truly serving the people.”

Brennan touted his lack of political experience in his announcement, arguing that he sees the City Council’s failings first-hand. Bry used a similar argument when she was first elected in 2016, saying that her business background made her different from the politics of City Hall insiders.

Brennan lives in La Jolla and is based at San Diego Fire Station 21 in Pacific Beach. If elected, he would represent northern San Diego communities such as University City, Torrey Pines, Carmel Valley, Pacific Highlands Ranch and Del Mar Mesa.

“As a firefighter, I see people on their worst days and I have to be at my best,” Brennan said. “I know what service really means. It would be my honor to fight for our families and serve our community on the City Council.”