Educational activities available at Tijuana Estuary
-
Sewage contamination closes Imperial Beach shoreline
-
Millions of gallons of sewage flow across border
-
Surfer cited for ignoring beach closures after sewage spill
-
Beach closures lifted after sewage spill
-
Sewage contamination warning expands to all of Imperial Beach
-
-
South County beaches closed due to storm runoff
-
Caravan migrant accused of throwing rocks at border wall contractors
-
High tide brings contaminated water to South Bay doorsteps
-
Residents warned against fishing in sewage-contaminated water
-
Damaged equipment leaves thousands without power in South Bay
-
-
Part of Friendship Park closed after people throw rocks at border officials
-
San Diego votes to join lawsuit to stop Tijuana River contamination
-
Navy helicopter pilots train at Imperial Beach center