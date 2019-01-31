× Deputies search for gunman in South Bay bank robbery

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Deputies are searching for a man who robbed a South Bay bank at gunpoint late Thursday afternoon.

Officials said a man entered the Chase Bank on Palm Avenue in Imperial Beach armed with a black handgun and demanded money. The man took the cash and drove off, and San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies were still searching for him after 4 p.m.

The robber was described as a black man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

FBI officials were headed to Imperial Beach to take over the investigation.