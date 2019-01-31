2 arrested on suspicion of burglary, drug offenses

SAN DIEGO — An investigation into a string of more than 30 commercial burglaries in San Diego County has resulted in the arrest of two 34- year-old men on suspicion of burglary and drug offenses.

The burglaries resulted in losses totaling more than $130,000, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Kelly Moody.

“Detectives were able to identify and locate the suspects at two separate locations,” Moody said.

Two search warrants were served, one in Spring Valley and the other in Lakeside, yielding burglary evidence and a cannabis oil manufacturing operation, Moody said.

Arrested and booked on suspicion of commercial burglary and the manufacturing of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana for sales were Andrew Myers and Adam Nuno.

Detectives continue to investigate the burglary and drug cases, Moody said.