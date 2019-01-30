SDPD cop accused of domestic violence, assault with gun

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego police officer will be charged Wednesday with felony domestic violence and assault with a firearm following his arrest last week, the agency announced.

Officer Timothy Romberger, who has been with the department for 11 years, was taken into custody in Santee early last Wednesday morning, a day after the alleged crimes were reported, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Brent Williams said.

Authorities declined to immediately disclose details of the accusations against Romberger, who is assigned to SDPD Eastern Division patrol.

“His police-officer powers have been revoked, and he has been suspended from duty with pay while the investigation continues,” Williams said.