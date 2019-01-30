Parents fed up with drug use at Ocean Beach park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Parents are fed up with drug use and what they call suspicious activity at a popular Ocean Beach park. They told FOX 5 the issues have been escalating and they want them stopped.

Just about everyday, you will find kids of all ages at Robb Field practicing or playing their favorite sport.

“I enjoy being able to have time with my friends and being able to play softball because I love it so much,” Molly O’Donnell said.

The 10-year-old said sometimes it is hard to focus at practice because of the people that hang around.

“I see them with drugs sometimes. Like sometimes they’re cussing. Sometimes they’re doing stuff that I don’t want to see them doing,” Molly said. “It makes me really scared because I don’t know what’s going to happen and it makes me really nervous."

Molly's mother said Robb Field is a place that keeps feeling more unsafe by the day.

“It’s heartbreaking. I want them to come here to learn the game of softball. To meet friends. To learn how to play together and they are doing that. We have a wonderful program, but at the same time, they’re growing up a little bit too fast. They’re seeing things they shouldn’t see,” Dawn O'Donnell said.

President of the Peninsula Youth Softball Association Jamie Reid is outraged over recent activity.

“When I was attempting to run practice, there was a car from Tennessee with a ginormous teddy bear and a marijuana pipe that was about three-feet long,” Reid said.

Reid said he has not only found needles on the ground but has watched drug deals go down just feet away from the kids. He said he has also caught a woman going through the players' backpacks. He said the problems are so out of hand they do not let the kids go to the bathroom alone.

“About 6 months ago, we sent three girls in a group together and they were greeted by somebody who was fully naked taking a bath and was yelling at them,” Reid said. “We’re just tired of not feeling confident that our kids can come here and play softball."

FOX 5 saw police patrolling the area Wednesday, but Reid said more needs to be done. That is why he posted on Facebook, calling on parents to report every issue they see.

FOX 5 reached out to the City of San Diego's Park and Recreation Department as well as San Diego police to see how they are handling the situation and are waiting to get an answer.

Reid said he did meet with someone from the mayor's office and is feeling more confident something will be done.