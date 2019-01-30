Officials ID pilot killed in Oceanside plane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Officials Wednesday said the pilot killed in a North County plane crash this week was a 58-year-old Orange County resident.

Police identified Raymond Allen Petty Jr., from Yorba Linda, as the man killed in the wreck.

Petty and one other passenger, who was badly injured in the crash, took off from Oceanside Municipal Airport around 9 p.m. Monday, according to the Oceanside Police Department. At some point, the single-engine plane crashed into a nearby hill.

As fog cleared on Tuesday morning, a passerby noticed the wreckage and called police. Paramedics and officers rushed to the scene and found the surviving passenger, who had stayed at the scene of the crash overnight.

About a dozen firefighters were seen rescuing the passenger by 8 a.m., and a helicopter took them to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment.

Eastbound SR-76 was closed from Canyon Drive to Airport Road due to the possibility of the plane sliding down the hillside. At first, authorities said it would remain closed until the wreckage could be removed, but they decided to reopen the roadway later that afternoon.

Some of the wreckage remained on the hillside early Wednesday afternoon.