Oceanside seeks ideas to reduce homeless problem

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- The City of Oceanside's Housing Commission has organized a committee to seek input about solutions that might end the city's homeless problem.

The group held its first of four meetings Wednesday night. The chief of Oceanside Police Department and others who are familiar with the issue made presentations to the committee, and members of the public were invited to speak and offer solutions.

One man asked for more trash facilities, while another person suggested partnering with agencies in San Diego that could provide help in Oceanside.

Roy Cervantes, who says he and four of his five children are homeless, also addressed the attendees.

"I think the city was giving a band-aid approach in the past," Cervantes said. "I like we have this committee, like that we're meeting, like that people were able to present ideas and suggestions -- that's a step forward."

The committee will gather all of the information from the meetings and make a formal presentation to the Oceanside City Council in a few months.

An estimated 500 people are considered homeless in Oceanside.