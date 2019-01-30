Man catches kids who jumped from burning building: ‘I’m not a hero’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Children had to jump from a burning apartment building in Pennsylvnia Tuesday morning.

Firefighters saw smoke and flames coming out of a building in Wilkes-Barre around 2 a.m. and heard reports of two children trapped on the second floor.

Randy Kreitzer was visiting friends in the area and helped catch the children as they jumped out of a window, WNEP reported.

"We kicked the door in," Kreitzer said. "Black smoke from the bottom of the door and pushed us back. We couldn't get up the stairs."

"I'm not a hero. I'm a good Samaritan, and I'd do it for anybody," Kreitzer said, adding the rescue was like a miracle, and the young ones rescued are "God's children."

Sandy Debalko's had moved in a month and a half ago. She tried to let other tenants know the building was burning.

"I'm screaming 'Fire!' and we went around the side and the kids were up in the top. We're screaming and my friend caught them and had them jump out and caught them," said Debalko.

"Both children from the 398 side were transported to a hospital, would appear to be minor injuries, injuries from the jump," said Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Jay Delaney.

The eight residents were displaced and receiving help from the Red Cross.