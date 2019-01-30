New clues discovered in case of missing Polish tourist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police Wednesday renewed their call for help in locating a 30-year-old Polish tourist who went missing in the La Jolla area nearly two weeks ago.

Michal Marcin Krowczynski was reported missing on Jan. 18. His social media accounts show various posts throughout San Diego, but no activity since Jan. 17.

Items believed to belong to Krowczynski were recently discovered on the beach near Bird Rock, just north of Pacific Beach, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs confirmed. They included a shoe and deodorant with Polish writing.

"The location they were found is close to where the pictures he posted were taken," Dobbs explained. "We are trying to work out the timeframes ... We just don't want people jumping to conclusions on what may have happened to him."

Krowczynski missed his scheduled flight back to Poland and his family and friends have been unable to contact him, according to San Diego police. Concerned high school students from Poland have posted to local forums asking San Diegans for help locating Krowcyznski, saying he is their math teacher.

Krowczynski is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000 or the Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531- 2277.