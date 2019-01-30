× Man stabbed in neck at Lemon Grove taco shop

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday following a stabbing at a Lemon Grove eatery, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 11:50 p.m. Tuesday from a person reporting that a man had been stabbed at Cotijas Mexican Food at 7695 Broadway, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Rand said.

Deputies found a 50-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck, Rand said.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Rand said.

No suspect descriptions were provided by authorities.