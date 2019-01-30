× Man seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO – A man was struck and seriously injured by a suspected hit-and-run motorist Wednesday morning at an intersection in Sherman Heights, police said.

It happened about 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of 25th and Market streets, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries to his head and leg and was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

The driver, who was believed to be in a beige-colored older model sedan, left in an unknown direction following the crash, Hernandez said.

Traffic division detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.