Governor Gavin Newsom to visit San Diego Thursday

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom will visit San Diego Thursday to discuss humanitarian aid for asylum seekers with local leaders.

The meeting will include California Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Greg Cox, City Councilmember Chris Ward, the Jewish Family Service and ACLU of San Diego, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Newsom’s budget proposed $25 million for an immigration response program that would help local community organizations and nonprofits provide services for asylum seekers, the statement said.

The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. in the Eshleman Auditorium at 1350 Front Street downtown.