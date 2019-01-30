Escondido man arrested on suspicion of child abuse

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Deputies Wednesday arrested an Escondido man on suspicion of child abuse, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

On Tuesday, detectives from the Sheriff’s Child Abuse Unit were made aware of possible sexual abuse allegations made against 33-year-old Travis Putnam. Authorities said the victims were juveniles at the time of the incidents, which occurred in unincorporated Escondido.

Around 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Putnam on Interstate 5 in Oceanside after determining there was sufficient probable cause. Putnam is an Escondido resident and a staff member at Escondido Unified High School District. Authorities said that at this time, there is no apparent connection between the allegations and Putnam’s current employment with the district.

Putnam will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility on four counts of lewd acts with a child.

No identifying information was released about the alleged victims.