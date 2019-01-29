× Police search for man who robbed credit union

SAN DIEGO — A young man sporting sunglasses and facial stubble robbed a Clairemont Mesa financial-services office Tuesday afternoon.

The thief, who appeared to be in his 20s, approached a clerk at the California Coast Credit Union branch in the 4200 block of Genesee Avenue and demanded cash shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The bandit fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of stolen money. He was described as an unshaven, roughly 5-foot-6-inch white man in dark- colored pants, a black hooded jacket and a gray baseball cap, Officer Dino Delimitros said.