× Oregon man pleads not guilty to murdering La Mesa resident in 2006

EL CAJON, Calif. — An Oregon man arrested in connection with the 2006 machete stabbing death of a La Mesa resident in the victim’s apartment pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.

Zachary Bunney, 39, was ordered held on $3.1 million bail in connection with the murder of 47-year-old Scott Martinez.

La Mesa police said genetic genealogy testing was used to crack the case.

Police, the sheriff’s crime lab and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office submitted the suspected killer’s DNA to Parabon NanoLabs for the genealogy testing and the results pointed to Bunney, who was living in Oregon, authorities said. Officials did not release further information, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Bunney will be back in court March 5 for a status hearing and April 10 for a preliminary hearing.