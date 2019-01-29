Doctor delivers baby, then hires her 33 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma doctor has delivered thousands of babies in his 33-year career, now one of those newborns is an adult and is a fellow colleague.

"It was not complicated," Dr. David Kallenberger told KFOR. "I didn't hurt her that I know of."

It wasn't until more than 10 years later when Crysten Cheatwood really made an impression. A little sister was on the way and Cheatwood wanted to know everything.

"What I specifically remember is she would always come to appointments and ask probing questions," Kallenberger said.

"I was just really invested in the whole pregnancy," said Cheatwood.

Instead of hanging out in the waiting room, Cheatwood was right there when little Hannah was born, and I mean right there.

"Out of the blue, he just sort of asked if I wanted to help. We were all surprised, including my mom," Cheatwood said.

"Afterward, she looked up at me and said, 'I want to do what you do'," Dr. Kallenberger said.

"I never really ever considered anything else," Cheatwood said.

Cheatwood went on to school and earned a master's degree in physical therapy, then a doctorate of medicine, specializing in obstetrics and gynecology.

"I recognized this was a good place to be to have the opportunity to be very empowering to women," she said.

Cheatwood was hired right out of school to work in the same office she visited as a kid, thanks again to Dr. Kallenberger.

"She has very good surgical skills," said Kallenberger.