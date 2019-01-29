Oceanside residents weigh in on proposed housing project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- A proposed development in Oceanside has stirred up a lot of controversy.

Developers want to build a New River Farms project that would be located in the South Morro Hills. The project would consist of more than 600 homes, a hotel and other commercial space. Developers told FOX 5 the projected is expected to cost around $250 million.

Lynne Martucci works at Paradise Falls, a wedding venue that would be directly across from the development.

"It's the wrong kind of growth," Martucci said. "We want tourism and agriculture growth here. The increase of traffic would scare away people."

People who spoke out were heard by the city's planning commission. Haley Peterson hopes the commission and the city approves the project.

"My husband and I rent a granny flat. And I want to own a home," Peterson said. "I believe the North River Farms project will be a gateway."

Monday night, the planning commission voted 3-1 to give a "no" recommendation about the project. The recommendation will be given to the Oceanside City Council, which will ultimately decide the fate of the project at the next council meeting.