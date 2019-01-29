Man suffers life-threatening injuries after SUV hits him

SAN DIEGO – A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross a Mountain View street, police said Tuesday.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday on Imperial Avenue just west of 44th Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 64-year-old man was crossing Imperial Avenue northbound in a crosswalk when he was struck by a 66-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford Escape westbound on Imperial Avenue, Buttle said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, he said.

The Ford driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Buttle said.