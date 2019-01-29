Man posed as handyman to scam elderly woman, police say

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Tuesday asked the public for help to find a man suspected of scamming an elderly woman for home repairs.

In September, 50-year-old John Ted Barney showed up to a 94-year-old woman’s home in the Morena neighborhood of San Diego, told her he noticed cracks in her driveway that needed repair and gave her a flyer advertising his services, according to San Diego police. Barney convinced the woman that more repairs were needed around her home and wanted payment upfront for the repair costs. He did not complete the work but charged her a substantial amount of money.

Barney is described as white, 5’5″, 160 pounds with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a newer model white Dodge Ram truck. Barney is known to use various aliases, including Ted John, Mike Thomas and Ted Wanko.

Investigators believe there are other victims. They are asked to call the Elder Abuse Unit at 619-446-1070 to report their incident.

Anyone with information should call San Diego Police Department’s Elder Abuse Unit at 619-446-1070 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.