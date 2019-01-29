Man arrested after trying to rob cellphone store in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – A man attempted to rob a cellphone store in San Ysidro, but was arrested shortly after he left empty-handed, police said Tuesday.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. Monday at the Metro PCS store on Camino De La Plaza east of Willow Road, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The suspect walked into the store, displayed the replica handgun at the clerk and demanded money, Buttle said. When the clerk refused, the man attempted to run away, but he was taken into custody behind the store, the officer said.

Officers searched the 24-year-old man, whose name was not immediately available, and found the replica handgun on him, Buttle said.