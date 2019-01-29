Frigid temperatures in the Midwest impacting travel to San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- With record-breaking low temperatures expected across much of the country this week, San Diego travelers are already experiencing delays and cancelations.

"We came in from South Bend, Indiana, where the wind chill tomorrow is expected to hit -45," said Dory Mitros-Durham, who flew in to the San Diego International Airport Tuesday with her husband and three children.

Mitros-Durham says weather in her hometown is expected to break a record that's been held since 1899. The frigid temperatures caused a flight cancelation for her family, who were originally scheduled to fly out of Chicago on Thursday.

"We rebooked out of Indianapolis on Tuesday and we get a couple of extra days of sunshine so it’s working out great," Mitros-Durham said.

It was the same situation for Phil Gunther who flew in from Omaha, Nebraska.

"Southwest sent me a text yesterday about canceled Thursday flights out of Omaha," said Gunther, who also rebooked his flight for Tuesday.

A Minnesota woman is scheduled to go back to Minneapolis, where she says it will be quite the difference in temperature from her time in San Diego.

"There will be probably over a 100-degree difference," Oanh Nystrom said.

The cold weather in Minnesota has already claimed a life, and warnings continue to be issued about exposure to the cold. It's only expected to get colder in the coming days, with 75 percent of the United States projected to experience below freezing temperatures.