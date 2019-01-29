× Drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ won’t take stand in his trial

NEW YORK – The prosecution rested its case against Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán on Monday, the 35th day of the Mexican druglord’s trial in federal court in Brooklyn, New York. Over 50 witnesses have been called so far.

Testimony from cooperating witnesses, law enforcement and others has revealed alleged details of Guzmán’s life hiding from authorities, his paranoia, and obsession with electronically monitoring his wife, mistresses and associates, and allegations that his wife, and sons, along with a former cartel associate, worked together to coordinate details of his final escape.

Guzmán’s wife, Emma Coronel, has not been charged with a crime. A spokesman for the US attorney’s office had no comment when asked whether Coronel could face charges due to the allegations.

Jurors have seen dozens of messages and listened to calls between Guzmán and associates in which he discusses drug trafficking and even orders executions.

At one point, a former close personal aide alleged that the drug kingpin once paid a $100 million bribe to former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. Peña Nieto’s former chief of staff denied the allegation, saying it was “false, defamatory and absurd.”

Guzmán faces a range of charges including international drug trafficking, conspiring to murder rivals, gun charges and money laundering.

The defense will now present its case. Defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman told CNN that only one witness will testify.

But it won’t be Guzmán. He said in court on Monday that he will not testify in his own defense.