Dead pilot, passenger found 5 hours after plane crashed in Oceanside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A pilot and his passenger were found five hours after his small plane crashed on a hillside in Oceanside Tuesday, police said.

A pilot died and his passenger was injured after a private single-engine plane crashed just west of Oceanside Municipal Airport, near state Route 76 near Canyon Drive around 2 a.m., according to Oceanside Police Department spokesman Tom Bussey. The two men aboard the plane were in the wreckage for about five hours before people found them.

A driver saw the wreckage of the plane around 7:15 a.m. and called authorities, Bussey said.

About a dozen firefighters were seen rescuing the passenger at 7:45 a.m. A helicopter took the injured person to a hospital.

National Transportation Safety Board and FAA officials will investigate the plane crash and determine what caused it.

Eastbound SR-76 was closed from Canyon Drive to Airport Road due to the possibility of the plane sliding down the hillside, Bussey said.

"It'll be a challenge removing the plane from the hillside," Bussey said.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.