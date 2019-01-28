Woman freed after being trapped in elevator for 3 days

NEW YORK, N.Y. — A woman has been freed after being trapped in an elevator for three days.

The Fire Department got called to a private residence on East 65th Street between Madison and Park Avenues on Monday morning following a report of a stuck elevator. The elevator was caught between the second and third floors.

When firefighters forced open the door, they found a woman inside.

Authorities believe the woman is an employee of the owners of the building and got trapped at some point Friday.

The owners had gone away for the weekend, and called 911 when they returned home.

The victim was hospitalized and is listed in good condition.

According to records, the elevator was last inspected on July 2018 and had no violations.

The Department of Buildings arrived on the scene early Monday afternoon to check the elevator out, but the homeowners would not let him inside the house, CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

The DoB has issued a violation to the homeowners for not providing access to inspectors. Additional enforcement actions may be forthcoming.