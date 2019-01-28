Retaining wall collapses below Banker Hills house

SAN DIEGO – A retaining wall collapsed below a house in the Bankers Hill neighborhood causing people to be evacuated Monday morning.

A huge pile of cinderblocks was seen on the road and sidewalk on Ivy Street near 2nd Avenue. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews received a call about the collapse at 7:36 a.m.

SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said the residents were able to exit the building on their own. Firefighters determined there wasn’t a gas leak or fire danger to the building

The people who live and work inside the house were waiting to hear from city inspectors whether they would be able to return to the building.

What caused the collapse was under investigation.

A building next to the house was under construction. It was unknown if it was evacuated.

There were no reports of injuries.