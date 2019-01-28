× Police search for man who drove woman into cemetery, pointed gun at her

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching Monday for a man who picked up a woman waiting for a ride in Mountain View and drove her into a cemetery, where he pointed a gun at her.

Around 3:30 p.m., the woman was waiting to be picked up by a “friend of a friend” on Market Street near Greenwood Cemetery, said San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown. The woman got into the suspect’s car after he lied about his identity. The man pointed a gun at the woman after driving her to a secluded spot inside the cemetery.

The woman was able to get away without being hurt and called police.

The man apparently gave the woman clues to where he lived, but when police searched an RV on Southlook Avenue, he was nowhere to be found.