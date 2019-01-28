MTS launches South Bay Rapid line, opens Otay Mesa Transit Center

SAN DIEGO — A collection of local leaders celebrated the launch Monday of the Metropolitan Transit System’s South Bay Rapid line, as well as the opening of the Otay Mesa Transit Center.

The 26-mile rapid route features a dozen stops between the new transit center and downtown San Diego. Full bus service began Sunday on the route, which will operate daily from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. County residents can ride the new bus route for free through Saturday.

“The start of South Bay Rapid service brings a new and reliable transportation option, connecting South San Diego County communities with major employment and entertainment centers throughout the region,” said San Diego City Councilwoman and MTS board Chairwoman Georgette Gomez.

Officials said the transit center will improve binational transportation and economic activity. The MTS estimates the Otay Mesa facility will serve roughly 300,000 passengers annually.

“This new transit center will serve as a gateway between the United States and Mexico,” said Imperial Beach Mayor and SANDAG Borders Committee Chairman Serge Dedina. “Our community welcomes the addition of the South Bay Rapid route to the regional Rapid transit network, which will link South County residents to the greater San Diego region.”