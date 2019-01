SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man suffered a fractured leg when he crashed the scooter he was riding in the Mission Bay area, police said Monday.

The man was riding an electric scooter southbound in the 3900 block of Ocean Front Walk around 10:45 p.m. Sunday when he put his foot down to stop and fell off the scooter, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured leg, Buttle said.