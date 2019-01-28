Fruit sold at Costco recalled due to possible listeria contamination

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A company is recalling hundreds of cartons of fresh peaches, nectarines and plums because they may be contaminated with listeria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The fruits, recalled by Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York, were sold at several retailers in several states, including nectarines sold at Costco in California. Those nectarines were packed in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN No. 7804650090212.

No illnesses have been reported from this case. Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms in healthy individuals include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. A listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Consumers who purchased fresh peaches, nectarines and plums were urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall is affecting the following retailers: