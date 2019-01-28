Father who died while hiking remembered as ‘the ultimate family man’

SAN DIEGO — Tom Castiglia is being remembered as a supportive father, a friend and “the ultimate family man.” The 50-year-old from Scripps Ranch died while hiking in Lakeside over the weekend.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Castiglia separated from his group while hiking El Cajon Mountain Saturday morning. The group later reported Castiglia missing and rescuers found his body at the bottom of a sheer cliff later that evening, the Sheriff’s department said.

The cause of death was being investigated by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Castiglia leaves behind a wife and a son, according to a GoFundMe created to help cover funeral expenses.

Scripps Ranch High School varsity baseball coach Chris Lamb described Castiglia as a loving, supportive father who never missed one of his son’s games.

“He beamed like crazy when Ben was on the mound. You could just see it,” Lamb said. “You could just see the support he had for his son and the pride that he had for his son. It was amazing.”

Coach Lamb is organizing a baseball game at Scripps Ranch High School to honor Castiglia this season.

“For such a great man to be gone so soon is just beyond devastating,” Lamb said.

The family asked for donations to be made to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.