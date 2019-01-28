East County man identified as person killed in crash of stolen SUV

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Monday publicly identified a 27-year-old man who was killed over the weekend when the stolen SUV he was in crashed on a rural road near San Vicente Reservoir.

California Highway Patrol personnel responding to the accident in the 11000 block of Moreno Avenue in Lakeside found Lance Xavier Christian of El Cajon partially ejected from and pinned underneath an overturned 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the CHP and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Paramedics pronounced Christian dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the Tahoe, which had been reported stolen in September, was traveling to the north when it veered off the road, hit a tree and toppled onto its side, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

Since Christian had been thrown partway out of the vehicle, it was unclear if he had been the driver, or if someone else might have been behind the wheel and fled prior to the arrival of emergency crews, Garrow said