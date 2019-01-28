Drill could cause delays at Otay Mesa Port of Entry Wednesday

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a “large-scale operational readiness exercise” could cause minimal processing delays at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry Wednesday evening.

The exercise is planned to begin at 6 pm. and last 15 minutes.

“CBP is continually assessing the capabilities of our facilities and has been making — and will continue to make — necessary preparations,” the federal law enforcement agency said in a statement. “Preparations include participating in operational readiness exercises and the mobilization of resources, as needed, to ensure the facilitation of lawful trade and travel.”