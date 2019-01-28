DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to visit San Ysidro Port of Entry

Kirstjen M. Nielsen, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, tours the border area with San Diego Section Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott (L) at Borderfield State Park along the United States-Mexico Border fence in San Ysidro, California on November 20, 2018. - A US federal judge temporarily blocked Donald Trump's administration from denying asylum to people who enter the country illegally, prompting the president to allege Tuesday that the court was biased against him. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker / AFP) (Photo credit should read SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP/Getty Images)
Kirstjen M. Nielsen, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, tours the border area with San Diego Section Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott (L) at Borderfield State Park along the United States-Mexico Border fence in San Ysidro, California on November 20, 2018. - A US federal judge temporarily blocked Donald Trump's administration from denying asylum to people who enter the country illegally, prompting the president to allege Tuesday that the court was biased against him. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker / AFP) (Photo credit should read SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO — Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will visit the San Ysidro Port of Entry Tuesday.
Department of Homeland Security spokesman Tyler Houlton said Nielsen will tour the port to assess the implementation of the “Migrant Protection Protocols,” a policy that returns asylum seekers to Mexico for the duration of their immigration proceedings. Nielsen will also meet with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees.
Nielsen was scheduled to travel to San Diego on Monday.
32.543484
-117.030280