DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to visit San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO — Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will visit the San Ysidro Port of Entry Tuesday.

Department of Homeland Security spokesman Tyler Houlton said Nielsen will tour the port to assess the implementation of the “Migrant Protection Protocols,” a policy that returns asylum seekers to Mexico for the duration of their immigration proceedings. Nielsen will also meet with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees.

Nielsen was scheduled to travel to San Diego on Monday.